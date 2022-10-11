Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Atmos Energy worth $66,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

