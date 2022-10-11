Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $139.72

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.72 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 140.66 ($1.70), with a volume of 7110629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.24 ($1.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.28 billion and a PE ratio of 477.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

About Barclays

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

