Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Boston Properties worth $58,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

