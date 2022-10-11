Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

