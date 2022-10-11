Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 261,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

