Broderick Brian C Has $5.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,897.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

