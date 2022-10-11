Broderick Brian C Has $5.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,897.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
