Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,080 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,756.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 201,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,190,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

