Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

