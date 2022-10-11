Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.1 %

BBWI opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

