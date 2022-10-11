Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

