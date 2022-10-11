Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.1% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

