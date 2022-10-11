CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

