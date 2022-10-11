CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,763 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

GFI stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

