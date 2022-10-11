CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,763 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.