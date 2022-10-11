CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,919,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.71.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.