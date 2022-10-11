CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

