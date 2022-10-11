CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

