CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 318,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

