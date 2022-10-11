CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

NOK opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

