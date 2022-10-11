Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its position in Carrier Global by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 118,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

