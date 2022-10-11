Carroll Investors Inc Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.