Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

