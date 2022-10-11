Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

