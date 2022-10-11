Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,857 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Cloudflare worth $64,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

