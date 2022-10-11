CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $60,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.47%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

