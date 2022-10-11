Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,919,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,006,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

