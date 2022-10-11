Community Bank N.A. Buys 4,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.