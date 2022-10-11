Community Bank N.A. Has $1.79 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,919,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

