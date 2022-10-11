Community Bank N.A. Sells 850 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

