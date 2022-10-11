Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

