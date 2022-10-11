Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,007,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,745 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

