Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2 %

XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

