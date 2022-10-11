Dempze Nancy E Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.