DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 208.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

