Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Dover worth $60,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dover by 34.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.