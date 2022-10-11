Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

