Element Wealth LLC Buys 282 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.