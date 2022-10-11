Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.65% of Ennis worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ennis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ennis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

