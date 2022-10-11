Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,440 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 74,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 146,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

