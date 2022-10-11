Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

