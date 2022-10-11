Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

