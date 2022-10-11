EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $9,360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $6,626,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

EVgo Price Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.80. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

