Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 10th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 78,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

