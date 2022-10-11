Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $67,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,767,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

