Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

