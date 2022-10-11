FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day moving average of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

