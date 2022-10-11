First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

