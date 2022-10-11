First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

