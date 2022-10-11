First Merchants Corp Has $5.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

