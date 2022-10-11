Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 226 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.