FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 340,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

